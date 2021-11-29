Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - The Granite Classic Urban from The ELEMENT COLLECTION by RICHLAND HOMES in Chestnut Hills. This 2 Story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage home is available to build in Chestnut Hills, Bennington. There is still time to choose your Interior and Exterior finish packages! Photos are of a previously completed home. Prices and finishing options subject to change at any time without notice. Completed model is available to tour. Call for more information! Buyers are encouraged to contact school districts to verify boundaries. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $328,825
