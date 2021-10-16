 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $329,000

Jacquelyn Alexander, M: 402-955-9767, jacquelyn.alexander@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Better than building new! Stunning "Sterling" Celebrity 2-story built in 2019! Upgrades throughout including designer lights, carpet with pet padding, laminate flooring throughout entry, kitchen, dining, master bathroom, laundry rm and half bath, SS GE appliances, sprinkler system ($5,000), humidifier, 4' full fence ($4,500) and custom drop zone. Open concept floor plan with kitchen/dining open to living room. Spacious master suite with his and her sinks and walk-in closet. Large unfinished basement to make your own including rough-in for bathroom/bar/2nd kitchen. Highly sought after Bennington schools. Open Sunday 1-3!

