3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $330,000

Jodi Stark, M: 402-690-4650, jodi.stark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Immaculate, updated split bedroom ranch with gorgeous hardwood floors. Inviting open floor plan with fireplace and hearth in living and raised eat in dining. Completely updated kitchen with quartz countertops and walk-in pantry! Large primary bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. Large deck facing East to relax on in the evenings and maintenance free vinyl siding. Home does not back to immediate neighbors! Comes with an invisible fence and Ring home system will stay. AMA.

