3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $330,000

SHOWINGS BEGIN 5PM Monday 11/7/22! Professional Photos to be uploaded Tuesday. Here it is!! Only 5 years old and move in ready! This popular 2 story plan has a hard to find 3 car garage and a fully fenced yard and sprinkler system! Large bedrooms and a great, versatile loft space upstairs too! Better yet- the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs where the laundry happens! Great location in Bennington school district and convenient access to all things Bennington- Omaha and Elkhorn are just blocks away too. Room to grow in the unfinished basement with an egress window and 3/4 bath rough in. Quick close possible too! Schedule your showing NOW!