Julie A Deshazo, M: 402-980-4356, julie.deshazo@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Open Saturday 2:00-4:00pm! This immaculate home sits in the desired subdivision of Highland Hills! There are no finishes short of sophistication. The split entry has an open floor feel with lots of natural light and a tasteful stone fireplace. The kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops, an island with extra seating, gorgeous cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Walk outside from the main level and have a place to entertain, where there is already a platform to set your firepit. The master bedroom is a peaceful getaway with an elegant accent wall and a classy 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. Come make this your next home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $332,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has built a support staff that ranks among the biggest in the Big Ten — and includes a role for Ron Brown.
A United Airlines jet en route from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unexpected stop in Lincoln on Saturday.
The Nebraska Football Roster Reset series kicks off with a look at the crowded quarterback room, where Jeff Sims aims to challenge Casey Thomp…
With the looming total closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge to all motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic, local law enforcement and emerge…
Fremont Police officers were dispatched Feb. 6 to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance.