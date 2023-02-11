Julie A Deshazo, M: 402-980-4356, julie.deshazo@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Open Saturday 2:00-4:00pm! This immaculate home sits in the desired subdivision of Highland Hills! There are no finishes short of sophistication. The split entry has an open floor feel with lots of natural light and a tasteful stone fireplace. The kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops, an island with extra seating, gorgeous cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Walk outside from the main level and have a place to entertain, where there is already a platform to set your firepit. The master bedroom is a peaceful getaway with an elegant accent wall and a classy 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. Come make this your next home!