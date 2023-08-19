Elizabeth Lowndes, M: 402-968-0175, lizzy.lowndes@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Stunning 3-bed, 3-bath custom ranch townhome in desirable Waterford Crossing. Enjoy a walk-out basement with a large family room, 3rd bed & 3rd full bath. The great room boasts a beautiful stone front fireplace and walkout access to the upper deck. The kitchen and bathrooms feature granite countertops and 9 foot ceilings throughout. Annual assessments include access to the Waterford clubhouse, 30 acre lake, biking/walking trails, pool and 24 hours exercise facility. Main level has fresh paint, new carpet and lighting. This beauty won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims offered the freshman’s name unsolicited on Monday. And it wasn’t from Sims’ side of the ball.
After a vote of their teammates, three more Nebraska football players have earned single-digit jersey designations
Nebraska football has a tidy plan for its quarterback run game. Everybody does until it's third-and-four in the Big Ten, writes Sam McKewon.
If starter Jeff Sims went down, Matt Rhule is confident that Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy would keep the offense moving along.
The Nebraska volleyball team is tied for No. 5 in the AVCA preseason poll released on Tuesday afternoon.