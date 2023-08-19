Elizabeth Lowndes, M: 402-968-0175, lizzy.lowndes@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Stunning 3-bed, 3-bath custom ranch townhome in desirable Waterford Crossing. Enjoy a walk-out basement with a large family room, 3rd bed & 3rd full bath. The great room boasts a beautiful stone front fireplace and walkout access to the upper deck. The kitchen and bathrooms feature granite countertops and 9 foot ceilings throughout. Annual assessments include access to the Waterford clubhouse, 30 acre lake, biking/walking trails, pool and 24 hours exercise facility. Main level has fresh paint, new carpet and lighting. This beauty won't last long.