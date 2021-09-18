TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - Better than new Villa home with all the upgrades! Do not wait to build. This one owner, 2 yr old home is ready for you now! Luxury Vinyl tile throughout main floor and all solid surface counter tops in kitchen and all baths. Gorgeous selections make this a true gem! Two spacious beds on the main floor. Primary suite with tall ceilings, large windows, fantastic and large walk in closet and roomy bath with double vanities. Kitchen opens to living room for great space to entertain guests, or just be able to watch TV while you are making dinner. Deck overlooking back yard and the west is a fun place to watch the storms roll in or watch a great sunset. Lower level walk out has plenty of room to hang out, watch the big game, or entertain friends. Additional 3rd bed and 3/4 bath make this a great space. Home office, guest suite...whatever you want to make it! With lawn and snow taken care of, feel free to l
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $339,000
