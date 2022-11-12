Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - BENNINGTON SALES CENTER / MODEL HOME – NOT FOR SALE –Welcome to CHESTNUT HILLS – Home of the SLATE Model Home by Richland Homes. This remarkable location is exclusive to Richland Homes, just minutes from Hwy 31, the best schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation areas.This SLATE floor plan is part of the Richland Homes Element Collection, Richland Homes offers a fantastic menu of choice options for each individual plan to help Homeowners create their dream home. Models are listed at Current Base & Lot Prices according to Richland Homes Standard Features. Models will show a variation of included features & options available and can be viewed by visiting during Model Hours – Thurs-Sun 1-5pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $340,000
