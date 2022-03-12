 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $340,000

Move-in ready in Bennington - you don’t want to miss this like new ranch style home in Highland Hills! Walk through the front door into the open concept main level featuring a full height stone fireplace! You’ll want to host all your friends and family in the bright eat-in kitchen with beautiful white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walkout to your backyard deck. Off the great room you’ll find the master suite with en suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. The main floor rounds out with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, along with your dedicated main floor laundry room. There is plenty of space for your cars and storage in the huge 3 car garage. This convenient location is just minutes from shopping & dining, and a block away from Pine Creek Elementary School. Don’t wait to build new, move in to this like new home today!

