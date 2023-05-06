Michelle Jenkins, M: 402-290-9393, majenkins@npdodge.com, www.jenkinsteam.com - Why wait a year to build when you can be moved into this almost brand new home this summer? Only 7 months old and priced about 10K under new construction, this custom home is the Granite plan by Richland Homes. You'll love the open living space on the main floor. The kitchen features a huge breakfast bar/island, SS appliances and a big walk-in pantry. Nice drop zone at garage entry. The 2nd floor laundry room is expansive and the large primary suite boasts a gorgeous spa-like bath with dual sinks and nice walk-in closet. Basement ready for your finishing touches. Covered patio & sprinkler system. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $341,000
