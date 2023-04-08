Live life by Lake Flanagan on this premiere villa lot with no neighbors to the back and on one side! Designed with a stunning floorplan featuring spit bedrooms, main floor laundry, open kitchen/dining are to living room & beautiful finishes! Featuring an enormous basement with finished rec room area, drywalled 4th future bedroom w/ egress and full bath rough in. Two huge storage areas to top it off! Live worry free with lawn/snow care & includes Builder's Warranty. Location, Location, Location!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1, to the 2600 block of North Laverna Street in reference to someone r…
A Fremont man who is accused of stabbing a 4-month-old infant to death in January 2021 was acquitted on the grounds of insanity on March 17, a…
Three people were arrested and charged with suspicion of numerous drug charges after Dodge County sheriff’s officials allegedly found more tha…
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Experts believe the skeletal remains found two weeks ago in rural Douglas County are those of an adult man.