Live life by Lake Flanagan on this premiere villa lot with no neighbors to the back and on one side! Designed with a stunning floorplan featuring spit bedrooms, main floor laundry, open kitchen/dining are to living room & beautiful finishes! Featuring an enormous basement with finished rec room area, drywalled 4th future bedroom w/ egress and full bath rough in. Two huge storage areas to top it off! Live worry free with lawn/snow care & includes Builder's Warranty. Location, Location, Location!!!