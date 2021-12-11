3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $350,000

Carol Cosgrove, M: 402-320-0169, carolcosgroverealty@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Location! Location! IN BENNINGTON. Beautiful Custom Built Ranch by Charleston Homes has an open floor plan, located in Bennington. Over 1,823 of space on the main floor, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage. Bright Kitchen, Large windows, Spacious rooms, Huge backyard with patio and spacious basement- built out ready for bedroom and bathroom. Trayed Ceilings in the Great Room and Master Bedroom. Drop zone off garage entry. This home is located in Bennington at Stratford Park at the corner of 168th & State Street. Stratford Park offers green spaces and a community pool. Quietly situated in the Bennington School District, you are a few blocks from elementary, middle & high schools in the top- rated Bennington School District! Close to shopping and Flanagan Lake with Fishing, walking and biking trails.