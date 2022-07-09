 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $350,000

Ryan Beck, M: 402-739-9909, ryan.beck@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this like-new walkout ranch in Highland Hills! Stay comfortable in the move-in ready main level with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fireplace, and a covered deck; then grow into the unfinished basement when you're ready! Located near 168th and Ida, you'll find all of your daily conveniences nearby! An easy place to call home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News