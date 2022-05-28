Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Absolutely stunning & completely move-in ready! The perfect ranch villa does exist & is ready for you to call home! Nestled on a huge lot w/ gorgeous sunset views of Omaha, this modern gem will make your heart skip a beat from the moment you see it! Step inside to discover a sprawling floorplan w/ an open living room w/ cozy stone fireplace, bright windows, beautiful floors, modern light fixtures & 9ft ceilings; an eat-in kitchen w/ quartz counters, big pantry & oodles of cabinets plus is the perfect spot for hosting weekend gatherings! Features include a luxurious primary suite w/ updated bath w/ dual sinks, quartz counters & huge walk-in closet; 2 large secondary bedrooms plus oversized laundry room too. Spend cool summer mornings w/ a cup of coffee on the expansive partially covered patio w/ views for days or enjoy the covered front porch too! Maintenance free living, a carefree lifestyle plus a prime locat
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Time of Prayer for a local family is planned after an 18-year-old, recent Fremont High School graduate was involved in a car accident early Sunday.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash. Billy O'Keefe Jr., 18, also of Wymore, was taken to Bryan Campus West in serious condition.
Fremont Police officers responded at 8:51 p.m. May 21 to the area of Military and Platte avenues for a female running into traffic.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 4:21 p.m. May 21 to the 100 block of East 12th Street for a disturbance.
OMAHA—One of the last things missing from Koa McIntyre’s resume at Bergan was secured Saturday at the Class C state track meet.
The Fremont Police patrol division located an unattended small child at about 7:56 a.m. May 20 near the intersection of Military Avenue and Gr…
The confiscated crappie and bluegill will ultimately feed the injured birds of prey at the Raptor Recovery Center.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.