3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $350,000

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Absolutely stunning & completely move-in ready! The perfect ranch villa does exist & is ready for you to call home! Nestled on a huge lot w/ gorgeous sunset views of Omaha, this modern gem will make your heart skip a beat from the moment you see it! Step inside to discover a sprawling floorplan w/ an open living room w/ cozy stone fireplace, bright windows, beautiful floors, modern light fixtures & 9ft ceilings; an eat-in kitchen w/ quartz counters, big pantry & oodles of cabinets plus is the perfect spot for hosting weekend gatherings! Features include a luxurious primary suite w/ updated bath w/ dual sinks, quartz counters & huge walk-in closet; 2 large secondary bedrooms plus oversized laundry room too. Spend cool summer mornings w/ a cup of coffee on the expansive partially covered patio w/ views for days or enjoy the covered front porch too! Maintenance free living, a carefree lifestyle plus a prime locat