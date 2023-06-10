Tracy Maldonado, M: 402-659-3708, tracy.maldonado@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Contract Pending- on market for back ups offers only. Showings start everyday after 1:30pm. Beautiful 2-story home, with a spacious living room that flows seamlessly into the lg eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is adorned with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances The natural light that floods through the many windows of the home creates a bright and airy atmosphere. Upstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and large laundry room. The primary bedroom is particularly impressive, with a large en-suite bathroom that includes a double vanity, and walk-in shower. The bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet with plenty of storage space. Located in a quiet, countryesque subdivision!