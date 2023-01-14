3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $350,000

Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to carefree living in a sprawling Bennington villa! A unique opportunity to own a 2400 sf villa, with finished lower level, along with 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, and a dual French door entrance office! Quartz countertops and plenty of storage space in this kitchen helps show off the abundance of space in this open floor plan! The Primary suite boasts dual vanities and a polystone floor in the shower for a luxury look and ease of entry! With No direct rear neighbors and a large parcel of land that is maintained by the HOA, it shows why this 1 owner home won't last long! AMA