Kellie Christensen, M: 402-679-6520, kelliesells4u@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Come take a look at this 1 owner Charleston "Durham" home in a desirable cul-de-sac! Very close to Tim Ohrt Park in Bennington School District, all appliances stay w/gas stove, pull out lower shelves in the cabinets, great pantry space & wood floors in the kitchen. Main floor laundry with a beautiful tile floor, drop zone, linen closet with a built in space for your vacuum. Primary bedroom large enough for a king size bed. Primary bath has a large walk in tiled shower, linen closet in the bathroom-not in the hall- also has the tall counter height. The unfinished basement leaves the design open to your imagination with a rough in for another bath as well as an egress window for a conforming bedroom. ASSUMABLE 2.625%-VA LOAN!