Kellie Christensen, M: 402-679-6520, kelliesells4u@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Come take a look at this 1 owner Charleston "Durham" home in a desirable cul-de-sac! Very close to Tim Ohrt Park in Bennington School District, all appliances stay w/gas stove, pull out lower shelves in the cabinets, great pantry space & wood floors in the kitchen. Main floor laundry with a beautiful tile floor, drop zone, linen closet with a built in space for your vacuum. Primary bedroom large enough for a king size bed. Primary bath has a large walk in tiled shower, linen closet in the bathroom-not in the hall- also has the tall counter height. The unfinished basement leaves the design open to your imagination with a rough in for another bath as well as an egress window for a conforming bedroom. ASSUMABLE 2.625%-VA LOAN!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“If you asked the team who leads and who they trust and all that, they’re all gonna say Nick,” coach Matt Rhule said about the junior linebacker.
A Nebraska State Trooper and second driver were both hospitalized following a crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 275 late Tuesday afternoon n…
On the opening day of Nebraska football’s training camp, Husker coach Matt Rhule delivered surprising news: That two-year starter Myles Farmer…
Boo! You're on camera. A team of paranormal investigators who visited Fremont’s Barnard Park for the third time on the night of Saturday, July…
It will be a first-time event for Fremont.