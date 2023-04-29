Open House this Sunday 11-12:30. Vaulted ceilings welcome you home to this Bennington Beauty offering design, oversized rooms & a full fenced yard. Features modern countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry, huge island & a dining area to serve all. Primary suite comes with an enormous walk in closet, tired ceiling & a beautiful bathroom with his/her sinks! Entertain in the finished basement & out back on the deck with this extra large full fenced lot! Walking distance to schools, Lake Flanagan recreational park and trails. Live life to the fullest with the whole package!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont police officer arrested in Iowa in early April officially resigned his position with the city on Monday, April 24. Officer Payton L.…
Nebraska only had 13 offensive linemen active Saturday, but don’t expect the Huskers to go looking reinforcements. Here’s why.
The two-setter rotation is likely in the past, and Kennedi Orr or Bergen Reilly are "competing" to run the offense, says coach John Cook.
Fremont Police officials responded to a report on April 24 of a double stabbing, and after a brief investigation, arrested a teenaged suspect …
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 1:01 p.m. and again at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, April 23, to a business in the 1200 block of East 23rd Str…