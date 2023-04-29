Open House this Sunday 11-12:30. Vaulted ceilings welcome you home to this Bennington Beauty offering design, oversized rooms & a full fenced yard. Features modern countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry, huge island & a dining area to serve all. Primary suite comes with an enormous walk in closet, tired ceiling & a beautiful bathroom with his/her sinks! Entertain in the finished basement & out back on the deck with this extra large full fenced lot! Walking distance to schools, Lake Flanagan recreational park and trails. Live life to the fullest with the whole package!