3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $353,850

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Your dream home is waiting!!! This beautiful Granite Classic Urban by Richland Homes has 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Walkout basement with finished lower level rec room. The Bright, open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, trash roll out, large pantry and beautiful 4x10 glossy white kitchen backsplash. Super Cozy primary suite with bath. Polystone bathroom countertops. Huge 2nd floor laundry. Amazing view from your cedar deck, sprinkler system and more. This home is currently under construction with an estimated completion date of December 2022. **All interior photos are of similar finishes, actual layout and finishes may vary.