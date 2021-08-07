 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $354,950

Sue Henson, M: 402-669-9600, sue@suesoldit.com, www.suehensonrealty.com - Magnificent walk out Ranch home built by Legacy Homes in Majestic Pointe! This home has many upgrades, and is sure to meet your family's needs. 3 bedrooms, plus a formal office with French Doors to work from home in privacy. 3 car garage attached. Walk in pantry, along with a built in pantry in the laundry room right off the kitchen. Lower level has a huge family room, 3/4 bath, bedroom and walks out to your fully fenced private backyard. There is also a 16' X 31' unfinished room in the lower level waiting for your finishing touches. Built in gas grill on the covered deck stays with the home. Retention pond behind the home is a beautiful feature which welcomes a variety of wildlife. It is currently being expanded by the NRD and should be completed by the end of the year.

