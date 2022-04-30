 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $355,000

Emily Ware, M: 402-850-7595, emily.ware@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome home! Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Bennington ranch! With an open concept living space, kitchen and dining area. Enjoy the serenity of your large master closet, beautiful updated master bath and so much more! Main for laundry, drop zone and oversized garage are just some of the extra amazing benefits of this home that you will not want to miss!

