Welcome to this amazing Anchor Pointe villa built in 2022. The HOA covers lawn care and snow removal. That's right - NO snow shoveling and NO lawn mowing and instead, spend your time at the neighborhood pool or down the street at Flanagan Lake! This PRE-INSPECTED home's open layout is perfect for entertaining guests or spending time with family. The smart home hub makes it easy to control your home's temperature, lighting, and security, all from one convenient location. The modern kitchen is equipped with all the latest appliances, making it a joy to prepare meals and snacks.Downstairs, you'll find a walkout basement with a recreation room and large storage areas with ample area to create more finished space. There's also an unfinished room with bathroom rough ins, providing endless possibilities for customization and gaining equity.