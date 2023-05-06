Aaron Hueftle, M: 402-980-3849, ahueftle@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Are you searching for perfection?? Look no further! The perfect home is here and waiting for you. This like-new villa checks all boxes. Starting with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in an open-concept ranch-style villa, this home will impress from start to finish. Just to start, enjoy solid surface countertops throughout, spacious eat-in kitchen and a walk-out patio to one of the most peaceful decks you could imagine. Follow that up with a partially finished lower level with more storage space than you'll know what to do with. Come see this beautiful home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A total of 13 coaches across 10 sports and extracurricular programs at Fremont High School did not have required state coaching certificates, …
A Fremont police officer arrested in Iowa in early April officially resigned his position with the city on Monday, April 24. Officer Payton L.…
Did you suffer tire or vehicle damage recently while driving on U.S. Highway 275 between 23rd Street and Morningside Road? If so, you may be e…
In response to allegations that more than a dozen coaches within the Fremont Public Schools athletics and extracurricular programs did not hav…
Fremont Police responded at 2:47 a.m. Saturday, April 29, to the 1400 block of East First Street for a possible assault and burglary.