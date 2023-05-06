Aaron Hueftle, M: 402-980-3849, ahueftle@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Are you searching for perfection?? Look no further! The perfect home is here and waiting for you. This like-new villa checks all boxes. Starting with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in an open-concept ranch-style villa, this home will impress from start to finish. Just to start, enjoy solid surface countertops throughout, spacious eat-in kitchen and a walk-out patio to one of the most peaceful decks you could imagine. Follow that up with a partially finished lower level with more storage space than you'll know what to do with. Come see this beautiful home today!