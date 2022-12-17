 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $355,335

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Richland Homes Granite Modern Prairie comes with walkout basement, SS appliances, smart thermostat and keyless entry. concrete patio with deck, electric fireplace with stone surround. Drop zone area off of garage, laundry room folding table. Matte black fixtures, white subway tile in kitchen backsplash, gray cabinets. sprinkler system and more.

