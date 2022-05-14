3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $359,950

Andy Ulrich, M: 402-432-5318, andy.ulrich@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - You don't want to miss this like-new Bennington ranch-style home in Highland Hills! The spacious and covered front porch invites you right into the home. Open concept floorplan boasts a large living room kitchen combo with slim profile fireplace, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, informal dining area, and a walkout to your deck and partially fenced backyard area. Owners' suite off of family room has bathroom with dual vanity quartz counters and generous sized walk-in closet! Second and third bedrooms, a second bathroom, and dedicated laundry room round out the main floor with plenty of separation from Owners' suite area. Easy walking distance to Schools, Flanagan Lake, and parks! AMA