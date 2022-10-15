Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - The Annika Floorplan brought to you by Viking Homes! Farmhouse exterior elevation and feel. This floorplan proudly features high end finishes, functional living spaces and an affordable price! The main level has three bedrooms! Generous family room space with cozy stone fireplace and desireable open feel to the kitchen. Granite countertops, awesome backslash, gas range and large pantry. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet and fantastic bathroom. Laundry on main level plus drop zone area with lockers. Unfinished basement can be completed for an additional, reasonable cost. Home includes Hardi Siding, sprinklers and granite/cambria. Designer finishes included throughout! Maintenance Free Living includes trash service, lawn fertilization, mowing and neighborhood maintenance.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $363,000
