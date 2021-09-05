Sara Storovich, M: 402-917-2967, sara@nebraskarealty.com, www.TeriAndSara.com - Country living within minutes of the City. (Blair, Elkhorn & Omaha) Secluded setting at the end of shared drive. Wooded area West of home & out building. Shed, garden area, large out building with lots of work space, oversized garage doors with both 8 and 9 foot garage doors. Ranch home with vinyl siding and eves. Newer windows. Front porch deck and back patio. Nice size kitchen with dining area and island with 3 bar stools. Lots of counter top space and cabinets. Living room has ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace and bay window. MUD room/Laundry room with 1/2 bath conveniently located off of kitchen and back door. Full unfinished basement with nice ceiling height. Approximately 3 blocks of gravel road. Note: Tax Levy is low. 2.064558 AMA *We are considering outbuilding as garage spaces, it will fit at least 4 cars. New furnace & air being installed in Sept. 2021
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $365,000
