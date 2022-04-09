3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $369,115

Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - THIS IS A MODEL HOME-NOT FOR SALE. The SLATE Farmhouse by Richland Homes, ELEMENT COLLECTION. AMA Chestnut Hills Model location is 9605 N 177th St. open Thurs-Sunday 1-5pm (Current Model is a different plan until final completion of the ELEMENT SLATE MODEL. Call listing agent for details.*Prices subject to change at any time without notice.*