 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $369,115

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $369,115

Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - THIS IS A MODEL HOME-NOT FOR SALE. The SLATE Farmhouse by Richland Homes, ELEMENT COLLECTION. AMA Chestnut Hills Model location is 9605 N 177th St. open Thurs-Sunday 1-5pm (Current Model is a different plan until final completion of the ELEMENT SLATE MODEL. Call listing agent for details.*Prices subject to change at any time without notice.*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News