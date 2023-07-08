Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to your dream home! This nearly new, spacious residence is nestled in the sought-after Bennington Schools area, close to the scenic Lake Flanagan filled with family fun and recreation. A rare find, it boasts a 3-car garage, offering ample space for vehicles and storage. The fully fenced yard ensures privacy and safety. Inside, enjoy abundant natural light and modern finishes. Embrace comfort, space, and convenience in this desirable home that you'll be proud to call your own. Includes all appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $369,900
