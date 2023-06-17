Gayla Leathers, M: 402-578-9837, gayla@teamleathers.com, www.teamleathers.com - Welcome home to this beautiful Bennington multi-level on corner lot. It is evident that this home was well maintained from the moment you drive up and see the beautiful landscape and 3-car garage. Walking through the front door to the large open floor plan on the main level. Kitchen boasts lots of counter space, cupboards, a generous size island and a lot of natural light. Dining area walks out to a deck and patio in a fully fenced yard great for outdoor entertaining. Inside just a few steps lead to cozy living room with fireplace. A surprise room awaits in the lower level with egress window perfect, for an office, game room, or guest room. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and laundry room. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Great location, don't miss this one schedule your showing today! AMA