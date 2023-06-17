Gayla Leathers, M: 402-578-9837, gayla@teamleathers.com, www.teamleathers.com - Welcome home to this beautiful Bennington multi-level on corner lot. It is evident that this home was well maintained from the moment you drive up and see the beautiful landscape and 3-car garage. Walking through the front door to the large open floor plan on the main level. Kitchen boasts lots of counter space, cupboards, a generous size island and a lot of natural light. Dining area walks out to a deck and patio in a fully fenced yard great for outdoor entertaining. Inside just a few steps lead to cozy living room with fireplace. A surprise room awaits in the lower level with egress window perfect, for an office, game room, or guest room. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and laundry room. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Great location, don't miss this one schedule your showing today! AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kylie Brown hadn’t written a grant before.
Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg suffered rope burns on one hand and some fingers Monday after a high-speed chase suspect almost ran …
A Fremont Police officer responded at about 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, to the 200 block of East Second Street in reference to a theft complaint.
An Omaha man faces life in prison after he was found guilty on Friday of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography.
Is Jordy Bahl coming to Nebraska? What's known is that Bahl entered the transfer portal on Monday and claimed she was going "to return home." …