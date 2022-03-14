The NeuvilleD.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Neuville plan. This floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in a single-level living space. The main living area offers solid surface flooring throughout for easy maintenance, as well as a spacious, open layout that provides the perfect entertainment space. Two large bedrooms are situated in the front of the home, with the main bedroom, which features a wonderfully-sized walk-in closet and ensuite bath, being situated in the back of the home for privacy. The gorgeous kitchen comes with stunning, quartz countertops, a large built-in island, beautiful cabinetry, and a corner pantry for all of your storage needs. This plan also comes with all the benefits of new construction! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!Available Neuville Plans in Anchor Pointe Villas 17504 Potter St Bennington, NEHome Is ConnectedAll D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $369,990
