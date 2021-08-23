Sara Storovich, M: 402-917-2967, sara@nebraskarealty.com, www.TeriAndSara.com - Country living within minutes of the City. (Blair, Elkhorn & Omaha) Secluded setting at the end of shared drive. Wooded area West of home & out building. Shed, garden area, large out building with lots of work space, oversized garage doors with both 8 and 9 foot garage doors. Ranch home with vinyl siding and eves. Newer windows. Front porch deck and back patio. Nice size kitchen with dining area and island with 3 bar stools. Lots of counter top space and cabinets. Living room has ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace and bay window. MUD room/Laundry room with 1/2 bath conveniently located off of kitchen and back door. Full unfinished basement with nice ceiling height. Approximately 3 blocks of gravel road. Note: Tax Levy is low. 2.064558 AMA Professional pictures of interior coming Wedn. *We are considering outbuilding ias garage spaces, it will fit at least 4 cars.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FBI agents arrested a 16-year-old male at an eating establishment in Fremont earlier this week. The teen, who is wanted in connection with a h…
The Bergan girls golf team returns three members from last year’s squad and added one new face to the program.
- Updated
Police arrest Lincoln man
- Updated
First-year Fremont volleyball coach Karen Nelsen feels pretty good about the team she is inheriting.
- Updated
At approximately 4:35 p.m., Aug. 16, Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, met…
- Updated
At approximately 3:05 p.m., Aug. 18, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to…
- Updated
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Aug. 17, Charles R. Foster, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peac…
- Updated
No one was injured in a fire that started in a garage on Monday evening.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Aug. 16, Samantha L. Smith, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…