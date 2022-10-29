3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $379,950

Mike Salkin, M: 402-660-6453, mike@mikesalkin.com, www.mikesalkin.com - Almost new 3 bed, 3 car, south facing ranch located in Bennington's popular Highland Hills. The house is loaded with great features such as, beautiful decor, designer light light package, open floor plan, large kitchen island and breakfast bar, drop zone, roomy pantry, and quality GE appliances. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, duo vanities, and deluxe shower. The large, north facing deck is perfect for entertaining. Why build when you can have your new home now at a fraction of the cost!