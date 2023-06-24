Trina Leech, M: 402-203-4870, trina.leech@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome home to Highland Hills! This exceptional one-year-old Tri-level home offers the space you are looking for. The spacious kitchen is loaded with cabinets, a large island and beautiful granite counter tops. The primary bedroom provides a large walk-in closet and a private en-suite with a large shower, and double vanity. Step outside on the deck and you will find a brand-new vinyl privacy fence surrounding the home, creating an intimate and secure oasis for relaxation and outdoor activities. Located in the highly sought-after Bennington School District, this home offers access to top-notch educational opportunities, making it an ideal choice for families. Highland Hills is a charming neighborhood, known for its tranquility and friendly community atmosphere. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional Tri-level home your own. Call today to schedule a showing and discover the convenience this