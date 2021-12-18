Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - This Tattersal ranch home nestled on one of the few remaining lots in Pine Creek. The open concept design is perfect for those looking for a truly unique home. Featuring Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout the main living areas, Custom cabinetry throughout, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and both baths with double vanity are just a few of the aspects of this incredible home. Still time to pick your finishes!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $383,732
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.
A 65-year-old Fremont man was found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools in connection with a burglar…
Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…
'We're busier now than we've ever been': Methodist Fremont Health stretched thin by COVID-19 patients
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said the hospital is stretched thin.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a t…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.