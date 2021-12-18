 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $383,732

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - This Tattersal ranch home nestled on one of the few remaining lots in Pine Creek. The open concept design is perfect for those looking for a truly unique home. Featuring Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout the main living areas, Custom cabinetry throughout, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and both baths with double vanity are just a few of the aspects of this incredible home. Still time to pick your finishes!

