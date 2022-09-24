Discover the crisp vibe of this contemporary ranch that stands out with clean architectural lines and ultra modern features! Beautiful living room with fireplace opens to the upscale kitchen that has granite counters, huge island, a custom backsplash, gas range, plus a walk-in pantry with auto-light. Gorgeous cabinets with soft-close drawers. Take in peaceful views to the woodsy setting in the back! Unique main floor office or den. 9' ceilings and stylish lighting will capture your attention as well. More to enjoy is waiting in the finished lower level with family room, bath and bedroom. Heated garage here! The low association fee of 100.00 per month covers lawn care, snow removal and trash service. All this, nestled in a popular Bennington neighborhood!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000
