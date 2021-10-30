 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000

Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, www.kw.com - Welcome to this Belmont II - 3 car garage new Legacy Homes build! A ranch style floor plan with 3 beds, 3 bath. The kitchen features an overhang island with Landen Maple/Saybrook cabinets and Quartz style counters. All stainless steel appliances! Modern contemporary light fixtures throughout. A large master bedroom with an attached 3/4 master suite with large walk in closet. Main floor laundry room is a plus! Two oversized bedrooms one on the main floor and one below grade, have ample storage space as well. An attached deck off the kitchen is calling to you after a long day of work. Don't wait, schedule your showing at this Belmont II today! House is currently in framing stage, drywall supposed to start next week.

