3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000

Angie Thiel, M: 402-990-4386, angie@teamhouse2home.com, Http://angiethiel.kwelite.com - Beautiful walk-out ranch home in the very desirable Ridgewood subdivision in Bennington. This home features a large open living area with gas fireplace. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining area, over-sized kitchen island, Gas Range, Stainless Steel Appliances and walks out to the Covered Deck. The lower level has a 3/4 bath, bedroom and large rec room. But...the backyard custom deck with firepit in fully Privacy Fenced back yard... No backyard neighbors just grass and trees.

