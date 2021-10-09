 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $389,960

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $389,960

Deb & Mark Hopkins, M: 402-659-7200, DebHopkins@kw.com, https://debandmark.hopkinsmininohometeam.com - Brand new floor plan with all of the amenities you are looking for in a 3 bedroom villa! Granite, stone, luxury vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinets, tiled master shower, walk-in kitchen pantry, oversized baseboards and casements - all of the features you want when making a move towards ranch living! Each bedroom has a walk-in closet. The laundry room has access from the hall or the large primary bedroom closet. Step out from the dinette to a covered patio backing to trees. Wonderful finished basement includes rec room, 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet plus there's a full bath downstairs as well. Completion December 2021 means you can still pick out your finishes!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Oct. 1, Miguel Lucas-Montejo, 30, of Omaha was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants following a traffic st…

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Oct. 4, Andria E. Ellis, 43, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 2200 blo…

Fremonter faces drug charge

Fremonter faces drug charge

At approximately 6:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon LK Presley, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, THX …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News