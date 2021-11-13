 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $389,960

Deb & Mark Hopkins, M: 402-659-7200, DebHopkins@kw.com, https://debandmark.hopkinsmininohometeam.com - Brand new floor plan with all of the amenities you are looking for in a villa! Granite, stone, luxury vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinets, tiled master shower, walk-in kitchen pantry, oversized baseboards and casements - all of the features you want when making a move towards ranch living! Each bedroom has a walk-in closet. The laundry room has access from the hall or the large primary bedroom closet. Step out from the dinette to a covered deck backing to trees. Fabulous finished lower level here! Completion January 2022 means you can still pick out your finishes!

