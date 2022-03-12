Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - End of April completion. This Tattersal ranch home nestled on one of the few remaining lots in Pine Creek. The open concept design is perfect for those looking for a truly unique home. Featuring Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout the main living areas, Custom cabinetry throughout, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and both baths with double vanity are just a few of the aspects of this incredible home.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $390,635
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Police arrest Fremont man
LINCOLN - A disastrous start snowballed on Bergan Thursday morning, relegating the Knights to the Class D-1 third place game for a second-stra…
Debra Dickes would rarely go more than a few days without going door to door or visiting Bible students as part of her volunteer ministry.
MURRAY – Officially it’s called a commercial solar conversion system.
Foul trouble forced Bergan to go to a deeper rotation and the Knights bench responded, leading to a 47-33 win over BDS in the opening round of state.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Fremont Public Schools (FPS) recently announced LaVonna Emanuel, principal at Fremont Middle School, is resigning. The assistant principal at …
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Fremont senior Taylor McCabe is the 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.