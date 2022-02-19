Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Model Home Not For Sale.Stop... We asked today's buyers what they EXPECT. Top response - "truth in advertising". Advertising Prices that reflect the true amenities in the home, realistic completion dates, photos or renderings that accurately reflect the quality of finishes in a given home. Priced at $394,500 & completed in late March, this home features a custom entry door, custom iron railing, LVP flooring through the entire main level living space(s), Anderson 100 windows, soft close cabinetry & solid surface countertops throughout the house, gas range with electric double oven, garbage disposal w/air switch, 100% James Hardie cement board siding, composite deck with aluminum railing, 18ft x 8ft garage doors = Healthy Garage Sizes w/openers equipped w/MyQ technology/keypad, high efficiency HVAC system, copper water lines, sump pump & passive radon system, BIB/Blown & Spray foam insulatio
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $394,500
