3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $394,500

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Slated for completion 3-18-2022. The Cabana Comoda plan with a Farmhouse front elevation is brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 3 bed, 3 bath ranch home will come well equipped with a finished lower level as well as a large maintenance free composite deck with no rear neighbors. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools.

