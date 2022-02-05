Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Slated for completion 3-18-2022. The Cabana Comoda plan with a Farmhouse front elevation is brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 3 bed, 3 bath ranch home will come well equipped with a finished lower level as well as a large maintenance free composite deck with no rear neighbors. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $394,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – The sign outside the shop at 126 S. Sixth St. is the same and will remain so.
A dozen Fremont athletes signed their names on the dotted line, completing their final step on a journey to college athletics.
A Fremont woman was arrested for second degree criminal trespass on Feb. 2.
A 65-year old male died of his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon just north of Scribner.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Travis M. Brumbaugh, 34, of Fremont was arrested on four charges on Feb. 2.
PLATTSMOUTH – It will be a place where local folks can enjoy the flow of the Missouri River in a calming atmosphere.
Michael A. Kingry, 61, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 31 for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
Early Monday morning the Fremont Fire Department and officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire in t…