Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome home to your new two story home on a Huge Lot in Elkhorn's new lakeside community! The "Grant" by The Home Company is a 1952 sf two-story home with 3 bed, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage! Quartz countertops throughout, Luxury VCC flooring, and an open floor plan provide the space to comfortably live and grow with the home! The great curb appeal this home provides sets the tone for a well-designed layout, and the custom craftsmanship. Anchor View provides great views of nature and the location is near a walking trail entrance for Flanagan Lake! New construction provides walkthroughs and warranties for peace of mind! Come take a look at this great opportunity for high quality, in a prime location, at a price that provides value! Photos are of a similar home, AMA. Estimated completion summer 2023.