Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - **OPEN HOUSE - Friday 2/18 from 5-7pm and Saturday 2/19 from 1-3pm!!** Step into this "like-new" ranch-style walk-out home in popular subdivision, Majestic Pointe located in Bennington School District. Why wait to build when you've got all you need in this gorgeous "Belmont" model from Legacy Homes. This property was completed in the spring of 2020, and feels just as new as it was then being that there have never been pets, kids, or smokers that have lived in the property. This home boasts upgrades in practically every room from the upgraded LVP flooring throughout the main living areas, to the beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchen, bathrooms, and drop zone area in the laundry room, to the covered deck that overlooks the wooded area behind the property line. Schedule your showing today! See associated docs for items the Sellers are willing to sell.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 1980, Larry and Melinda Rasmussen got news no parent wants to hear.
A 44-year-old Craig man pleaded no contest in the Dodge County District Court after more than 20 explosives and firearms were found in his veh…
Married 58 years, Weezy Kasak told her husband, Bill, not to buy her a Valentine’s Day card.
As Lt. Ellis McClintick, 22, eyed the wall of flame blocking the only exit from his burning B-17, his odds of living another five minutes seemed low — much less making it to 100.
Read through the real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police on Monday identified a driver killed in a fiery accident on Interstate 480.
Fremont Police received a theft report at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 800 Block of North D Street.
MANLEY – A Weeping Water woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Manley on Tuesday.
After almost 50 years with Dodge County, Clerk and Election Commissioner Fred Mytty announced he will not run for reelection this year.
Nebraska third-year coach Will Bolt this season will try to push NU to its "next step" as a program — that is, playing host to a regional, and winning it.