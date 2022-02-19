3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $399,000

Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - **OPEN HOUSE - Friday 2/18 from 5-7pm and Saturday 2/19 from 1-3pm!!** Step into this "like-new" ranch-style walk-out home in popular subdivision, Majestic Pointe located in Bennington School District. Why wait to build when you've got all you need in this gorgeous "Belmont" model from Legacy Homes. This property was completed in the spring of 2020, and feels just as new as it was then being that there have never been pets, kids, or smokers that have lived in the property. This home boasts upgrades in practically every room from the upgraded LVP flooring throughout the main living areas, to the beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchen, bathrooms, and drop zone area in the laundry room, to the covered deck that overlooks the wooded area behind the property line. Schedule your showing today! See associated docs for items the Sellers are willing to sell.