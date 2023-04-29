Leria Bray, M: 402-301-1082, lbray@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - NEW without the wait! Barely 6 months young, this Celebrity Sheridan, Ranch style home offers spacious & open design concept: very large living room with fireplace, bright windows. Kitchen shines with SS appliances, designer lighting + stylish cabinets, closed pantry. Inviting island seating, comfortable dining space to gather, share smiles & make memories. Grill & chill deck, perfect for relaxing & enjoying southern views. Primary Suite features walk-in closet w/daylight window, spacious bath, dual sink vanity, separate shower/tub. Bedrooms 2 & 3, both w/double closets, full bath & main floor laundry located on north/northwest side of home. Unfinished basement gives endless opportunities w/bath, wet bar rough-in areas, boasting 1600+ sf. AMA Nearby Westview High School partnered w/ YMCA offers pool & fitness center amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,000
