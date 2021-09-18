 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,796

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,796

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,796

John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Sherwood Homes popular Asheville ranch plan. Walkout basement, LVT floors in kitchen, dinette, entry, bathrooms and laundry room. Tall ceilings in great room, entry kitchen, dinette and primary bedroom. Huge front porch. 3 car garage. Contact agent for start date info.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News