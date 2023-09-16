Mary Chapman, M: 402-658-8315, mary@memarychapman.com, memarychapman.com - Popular ranch plan, the Dylan XL, in quiet neighborhood, close to elementary school. Front porch, partially covered patio, black windows. PLVT flooring in main living area. Great room with fireplace. Kitchen island, SS appliances, huge pantry, solid surface counters. Drop zone. Primary suite with dual sinks, walk-in closet, tiled shower. Radon mitigation included.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $411,632
