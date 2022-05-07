3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $419,000

Melanie Seeber, M: 531-225-8019, mseeber@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Why wait to build when you can have better than new! This exquisite, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch is ready to be your next home. Located in popular Highland Hills, you will love the upgrades throughout this home. From the luxury vinyl plant flooring, up to the designer ceiling fans, upgraded faucets, countertops, and mirrors you will be stunned. Premium corner lot, sprinkler system, and radon mitigation is also included! Buyer responsible for verifying schools in Bennington School District. AMA.