3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $421,050

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Introducing the Aspen Grove Ranch plan by Sherwood Homes. This open concept ranch plan sits on a walkout lot in Waterford. The home features volume ceilings & LVP flooring throughout the main living areas, custom cabinetry, stained craftsman style beams at entry, stone & shiplap fireplace, granite/quartz countertops throughout, upgraded appliances & lighting. And to top it off, you get to enjoy the amenities such as a fitness center, private clubhouse, walking trails, fishing lake & swimming pool. Summer 2022 completion. Now is your opportunity to have your new construction home and pick your finishing touches. Pics of rendering and similar plan.